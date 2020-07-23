Kudos to Kelley
We were in the Washington area recently for the Duncan Glass Convention. We observed Dheaven Kelley, the subject of a July 13 Observer-Reporter{/em} news story, running with the flag. Your article informed us why he was running with the flag. Too bad about the occasional “hate” he encounters: We have the utmost respect for him. The photo that accompanied the story indicates he is running on the street “with the traffic-flow.” Maybe it is just the position of the photographer, but we hope he always runs “against the traffic when in the street.”
Kudos to him!
Mike and Joyce Malast
Indianapolis, Ind.{&end}