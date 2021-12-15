Kudos to the person (or people) in Canonsburg who decked the halls with boughs of holly plus all other good things! The town is resplendent with Christmas decorations. I am not a lifelong resident, moving here in 1994 due to employment requirements.
I have never regretted that move. This year I am amazed at how the town fathers, mothers, cousin Vinnies have made the town look. There are giant toy soldier statues on the bridge on Route 980, plus wreaths and giant bulbs that greet you coming into town from the north. In town itself, all stor fronts, even those without a tenant, have been decorated. I have never seen the town display such a Christmas look ever in my time here.
The effect: It gladdens the heart; it makes you want to jump up and down, which I did until a concerned citizen smacked me in the head and knocked me cold. He revived me with egg so I call it even.
Thank you, borough managers, council, involved people. You did good this year.
Merry Christmas!
John Manning
Canonsburg