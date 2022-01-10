The United Way of Washington County was not surprised to see the Dec. 31 Observer-Reporter article, "Peters Township resident earns Congressional Award Gold Medal," that recognized Rachael Gavlik for being awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal. We know first-hand Rachael’s commitment to our community as Rachael was awarded the United Way of Washington County’s 2021 M. Kathleen Ramsey Student Volunteer of the Year Award and was a participant in our Student Ambassadors Program. Congratulations to Rachael on this very much deserving distinguished award!
For those high school students currently in 10th, 11th or 12th grade who are inspired by Rachael’s efforts, please consider participating in this year’s Student Ambassadors Program. The Student Ambassadors Program is an opportunity for those students to create projects that help their community while abiding to the United Way of Washington County’s mission, to unite people, resources, and organizations to improve lives in Washington County. The deadline to submit initial applications with project ideas is Jan. 14.
As was with Rachael, students who participant in the Student Ambassadors Program are eligible to be considered for the annual M. Kathleen Ramsey’s Student Volunteer of the Year Award. This award is given out annually at the United Way of Washington County’s Campaign Celebration in June and includes a $500 award to the student who is selected.
The United Way of Washington County encourages all eligible high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors in our 38-zip code service area to apply for the Student Ambassadors Program. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.unitedwaywashco.org/student-ambassadors-program.
P. Ann Hrabik
Executive Director
United Way of Washington County