Kudos to Waynesburg Lions Club on another fantastic Fourth of July celebration. The family-oriented day with so many variety of opportunities met everyone's interests. The hard work and dedication of Lions members is so very much appreciated.
Many of these members, like Tom Dorazio, have given back to the community for decades. You all quietly go about your service without fanfare and your programs touch so many people. We need to remember this group of men and women when organizations request nominations for outstanding service and commitment to community, county, state and nation.
Bill Winters
Waynesburg