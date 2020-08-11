Kudos to Attorney General William Barr and to Virginia A. Trois for her well-worded letter to the editor (July 30). I am in total agreement.
Aside from the harassment by the Democrats toward Donald Trump and anyone associated with him, the Democrats want to spend money like it grows on trees. Who is paying back the trillions of dollars that the government has given out because of the coronavirus? Our children? Our grandchildren? Our great-grandchildren? Whatever the Republicans propose, the Democrats oppose. It is obvious the Democrats do not want Trump to succeed. So anything that might make Trump look good, the Democrats are against.
Trump has been accused of the division in this country. He did not cause it; the Democrats did by never accepting the fact that he was elected president. Trump just tried to fulfill his platform promises.
Thank God, Trump is a strong person and has a strong ego. He must in order to tolerate the abuse from the Democrats.
Agnes Moore
Washington