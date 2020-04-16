Thank you to the Observer-Reporter for the positives: your February issues that featured a variety of love stories; the columns by Beth Dolinar and Laura Zoeller that find ways to lift our spirits; the numerous articles on how the people of this area are stepping up to help others during this unprecedented time through food donations and giveaways, clothing drives, cards to nursing homes, and creative ways to worship together while apart; the sections for the kids that I send on to my grandchildren out of state, and so many others. These are important, and since they are written and published on paper, they are lasting. Even if there is a power loss, the written word is still there to be visited again and again.
I know times are tough for the newspaper industry. Please keep these positive people, like Beth and Laura, and the positive stories. They are what we need large doses of, especially now.
Cindy Garrison
Canonsburg