Keep Spiegler’s letters coming
After reading the letter from Brian Day regarding limiting Oren Spiegler’s space in the letters to the editor column, I felt a need to comment. Just because Day doesn’t agree with Spiegler’s opinion and/or comments is no reason to limit his rights to voice an opinion.
Let me be clear: I do not know Mr. Spiegler and do not feel the need to defend him, but I do support his rights to express his opinion as many times as he pleases. By the way, his opinions are well-written and always done in a professional manner. Over the years, I have enjoyed his comments.
More comments, please, from Mr. Spiegler!
Brenda Armenini
Washington