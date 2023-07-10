Keep reporting on health system merger
The Washington Hospital Health System’s merger with, or acquisition by, UPMC is a huge story locally, regionally, and in Pennsylvania. It may even attract national attention, what with the inevitable lawsuits and court cases yet to come. Indeed, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and the Strategic Organizing Center have made a request to the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate UPMC’s alleged anti-competitive practices.
And, incidentally, there was an editorial in the June 30 P-G regarding maintaining a viable labor and delivery unit at our hospital. Might your editorial board not have their own thoughts and opinions on the acquisition?
Karen Mansfield’s article of June 20 was timely and much appreciated. She is correct in stating, “With more than 2,000 employees, WHS is the top employer in Washington County.” This activity impacts not only the employees but many other people, including their families.
Cathy Lodge who, in her letter published in the Observer-Reporter on June 30, opines that the O-R follow up on important stories from beginning to end. I agree with her wholeheartedly. Continuing to look into this fluid situation would be appreciated by many O-R readers.
Douglas T. Corwin Jr. is a member of East Washington Borough Council.