Keep politics out of sports
Regarding Major League Baseball’s decision to move the all-star game from Atlanta due to the governor’s decision to require an I.D. to vote in the state of Georgia: Shall we boycott these things as well that require I.D. – COVID vaccines, buying alcohol, getting pulled over for speeding or any traffic violation, buying certain decongestants at pharmacies, buying cigarettes or tobacco at convenience stores, and most ironically, going to a MLB stadium to pick up your prepaid season tickets?
What is this world coming to? Let’s let life be simple as it used to be and stop putting politics in sports and music and other things that it has no business being in.
Carmine Carrier
Washington