Keep hot meals for seniors
Recently, I joined the Canonsburg Senior Citizens Center. I have had the privilege of meeting some wonderful people, and I particularly enjoy the hot lunches offered by the center. For a small donation, I can get a nutritious and tasty meal. For many seniors, particularly those who live alone, this may be the only meal they get a day.
I just heard that Washington County may discontinue the hot meals and may replace them with prepackaged box lunches. Needless to say, these “box lunches” will not be hot lunches. Often, prepackaged meals are lacking in flavor and enough nutrients to sustain an average person.
I fail to understand the necessity of this move. I cannot believe Washington County is in such dire straits that it must resort to balancing the budget on the backs of seniors.
Our seniors have contributed to society, they have paid their dues. I feel it is heartless and cruel to deny them one hot lunch a day.
I hope those in charge will reconsider their decision and continue to provide healthy, nutritious and tasty hot meals for our seniors.
Mike Murphy
Venetia{&end}