Typewriter

I am writing out of concern for the partisan decision to eliminate any and all drop boxes in Westmoreland County for the upcoming general election. As you are all very well aware, the county has an aging population. Many senior citizens of all political parties choose vote by mail as an option, based on their needs and abilities. By not providing options for voters to safely, securely, and conveniently submit their ballot, the county is placing an undue burden on the voter.