I am writing out of concern for the partisan decision to eliminate any and all drop boxes in Westmoreland County for the upcoming general election. As you are all very well aware, the county has an aging population. Many senior citizens of all political parties choose vote by mail as an option, based on their needs and abilities. By not providing options for voters to safely, securely, and conveniently submit their ballot, the county is placing an undue burden on the voter.
We should not be risking the health and safety of voters with mobility issues, financial constraints, or other issues that would make it difficult for them to submit their ballots, should they get them too late to mail via the postal service. There are over 28,000 mail-in ballot requests for the November election. That is a significant portion of the electorate; therefore, the argument that the drop boxes are underutilized is not a valid one. Westmoreland County has received $1.267 million from the Election Integrity Grant Program to help with expenses such as satellite drop boxes; therefore, the argument that the drop boxes are too costly is moot, because there is funding for such a thing.
I am asking that the commissioners hold a vote to provide at least two drop boxes at the highest volume locations outside of Greensburg, in order to provide options to the voters. It is crucial that our county officials administer safe, secure, and convenient voting for all registered voters. Let the voters decide if they wish to use a drop box or not, but do not take that choice away from those who want to use them.
Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee