Closing the doors on the historic Washington County Courthouse is absolutely ridiculous. The county commissioners can’t possibly say that they cannot afford to install new security for the district attorney and therefore must close the front doors to the courthouse.
The county spends money on everything else. Property in the county was reassessed, there is gas money, they sold the county health center: There is no reason they can’t spend $4,000 to secure the district attorney's office and leave the security at the main doors of our beautiful courthouse.
It may well be time to rethink our county commissioners at election time. I’m sad to say they have been the three I have supported.
Jerry Clutter
Washington