Individuals on both sides of the debate over Critical Race Theory are neglecting one important truth: There is only one race, the human race.
Romans 5:12 clearly states, “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.” How do we know that’s true? Well, do you know anyone who isn’t going to die some day? Do you think you’re going to live forever?
Rather than agree that you came from the first man and are related to all humans, you can choose to believe you came instead from a humanoid who evolved from something else. However, such a belief can only influence some to feel those of their skin color are superior to others.
What’s tragic is that many individuals who identify as Christians accept evolution and its idea of superiority (survival of the fittest) over what the Bible records beginning in Genesis. But in doing so they undermine the Christian doctrine of salvation from sin.
Someone who rejects what Romans 5:12 teaches about one human race negates what Romans 5:18-21 declares about the free gift of eternal life.
Those verses say, “Therefore as by the offense of one judgment came upon all men to condemnation; even so by the righteousness of one the free gift came upon all men unto justification of life. For as by one man's disobedience many were made sinners, so by the obedience of one shall many be made righteous. Moreover the law entered, that the offense might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound: That as sin hath reigned unto death, even so might grace reign through righteousness unto eternal life by Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Does Critical Race Theory promote the unity and love of everyone no matter the color of his or her skin? If not, then it’s promoting division and hatred instead.
Richard Kauffman
Canonsburg