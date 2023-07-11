Juneteenth was historic and fun
Juneteenth is a celebration of the promise of freedom. The NAACP Washington Branch is very grateful to everyone who contributed to the success of our Juneteenth celebration on June 17 in Washington.
The Lemoyne Center was the perfect host for this historic event, providing a welcoming destination, a safe haven, and an enduring symbol of the aspirations of thousands of children, youth, and families nurtured by its programs, staff, and volunteers since 1946.
The parade from Friendship Baptist Church to the LeMoyne Community Center connected two long-standing pillars of Washington County’s African American community. The route symbolized the long walk to freedom we share with the descendants of millions of Africans subjected to the trans-Atlantic slave trade, enslavement, and injustice throughout the globe.
The officers and executive committee of the NAACP join me in extending a special thank you to the Lemoyne Community Center for hosting the event and the Centerville Clinics for serving as the lead sponsors for Juneteenth 2023. We thank everyone that donated their time and treasure, especially the hundreds of Washington residents and visitors who came out to party with us.
David T. Gatling Sr. is the president of the NAACP Washington Branch.