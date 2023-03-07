It’s the health care industry that needs reform
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 25
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It’s the health care industry that needs reform
Social Security and Medicare are running out of money? Why? Forty years of tax cuts.
The GOP calls it “starving the beast.” That is, they cut taxes every two years or so for 40 years, then find a huge budget deficit. They then feign shock and blame entitlement programs, such as Social Security and Medicare. Now, they have a logical reason to cut those entitlements, while crying how their hearts are breaking for seniors.
As for Medicare specifically, if the government were to reform the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries, the savings would be tremendous and more in line with what other countries pay for care. It isn’t Medicare that is bankrupting the country, it’s the enormous prices that the health care industry demands. Of course, politicians on both sides would have to wean themselves from the huge donations the health care industry gives to their re-election campaigns. It’s the cost of health care that is bankrupting the country, not Social Security and Medicare.
Talk of cutting Social Security and Medicare two months before the midterm elections caused Republicans to lose. Evidently, they didn’t get the message.
Jay Fenton
Washington