Now isn’t that just peachy (as the Church Lady used to say on "Saturday Night Live"). According to Rod Ambrogi, Alex Nicholas, and state Rep. Bud Cook, we only have to obey the laws we want to. We should all go to these open restaurants and eat a very large meal and walk out without paying, leaving a tip for the server. Then on the way home, go through every stop light we come to.
Isn’t that peachy? Isn’t that crazy that we are only going to obey laws we like and do not interfere with what we want to do? Anarchy – that’s what it is called when there are no laws, people do what they want to do.
Let’s all do a COVID-19 spreader party at Al's Cafe. Mr. Ambrogi can act as the host and personally serve all who attend – no masks required. Good luck.
Frank Deaugustine
McMurray