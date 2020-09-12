Is the family of Donald Trump patriotic? Donald's grandfather, Frederick Trump, left Germany to come to the United States to avoid a mandatory military duty of two years to Bavaria. Later in life he returned to Germany and had his citizenship revoked for not fulfilling his military obligation. This revocation may be the source of the family's dislike of the military. Fred Trump, Donald's father, also did not serve in any of the armed forces and discouraged his children from serving. The third Trump generation in America, Donald Trump and his siblings, did not serve either. The fourth generation, Donald’s children, also have not served, even though Donald Jr. wanted to, but reportedly was threatened to be disowned by Donald, our president, if he did, as related in Mary Trump’s book, as stated by her Uncle Robert.
Yet the family claims to be patriotic. Both Presidents Bush served in the military, as well as Reagan, Carter, Nixon, Johnson, Kennedy and of course, Eisenhower, who commanded the D-Day invasion of Nazi-controlled France. According to a recent article in Atlantic Magazine, Donald Trump cannot understand why anyone would want to serve in our military. This is because everything is transactional to Trump. If it’s not advantageous for him, why do it, which results in a lack of empathy, because there’s no tangible upside to caring for other people, as stated by Gen. John Kelly in regard to Trump calling those who serve as "losers" and "suckers."
Calling those who serve "losers" and "suckers" shows total disrespect for those who put patriotic duty and responsibility high on their list of priorities. Was my father a loser, who was captured on Corregidor during WWII, awarded a Bronze Star, and was a POW for three years? For four generations in America, the Trumps have not sent one of their own into the service, instead preferring to make money and seek power as civilians.
Don’t be fooled by what Trump says in his public speeches when he attempts to glorify the military. His talk is cheap. He says disparaging things about veterans like John McCain on television and denies he says negative things about the military. Look at his family as whose members are all about themselves. The expense of defending the country we all call home, with their lives or service, is something they have never been willing to pay.
Ann Shaner
McMurray