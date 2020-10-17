On Oct. 14, the First Lady issued a gracious, warm message of thanks to the people of the United States and the First Family's caregivers in which she told of her bout with the coronavirus and informed us for the first time that son Barrion had tested positive, but was asymptomatic, and is now negative. I am pleased that she, the president, and her son appear to be doing well.
Mrs. Trump spoke of what appears to be her sincere concern for those who have suffered with the disease. She did not indicate that she holds her husband responsible for her having contracted it nor did she indicate or imply that she has any problem with the president rushing back to the campaign trail to conduct mass rallies again in which few are wearing masks and in which no one is engaging in social distancing.
She suggests that we live healthy lives: a balanced diet, fresh air, and to take vitamins, and I agree. Of course she could not advocate mask-wearing or social distancing because that would place her in direct conflict with her husband. Perhaps we should be thankful that she did not say that we should not worry about the virus or let it dominate our lives.
She states that with the election approaching, "it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy." She did not indicate that most of the negativity emanates from her husband, the man whose racism and misogyny were reflected in his outrageous classification of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as "a monster." I wonder how that comports with the First Lady's campaign against bullying. I wonder if the First Lady sees negative energy in her husband distributing a photoshopped image of Joe Biden at a nursing facility in a wheelchair with the caption, "Biden for Resident." What would the president's reaction have been if fun had been poked at him in that fashion as one who is just three years Mr. Biden's junior?
I wonder if the First Lady sees the irony in her call for us to be humble and compassionate, admirable traits which her husband does not possess.
It would be fascinating to hear discussions, if there are discussions, between the president and the First Lady: to become aware of to what extent she has accepted all of the dysfunction, chaos, hatred, and intolerance he has brought to our country, negative traits which it would seem she repudiates.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township