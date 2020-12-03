Intimidation Mihalek endured is disgusting
Honorable and decent readers, particularly those of us who reside within her House district, are disgusted and sickened to learn of the harassment and intimidation that State Rep. Natalie Mihalek and her staff have endured since the victory of Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, according to a story that appeared in the Observer-Reporter Tuesday.
It is alleged that individuals have gone so far as to come to her home and engage in vandalism of her office as a means of demonstrating their belief that she has not done enough to attempt to overturn the election result.
Mihalek calls upon us to “tamp down the rhetoric.” I could not agree more. The rhetoric which causes some to believe that the election result was not legitimate and to act unlawfully stems directly from the president, who continues to engage in delusion in an effort to disenfranchise millions of voters and perpetrate a coup against his duly-elected successor.
Does anyone believe that there would be millions believing the lie that the election was rife with fraud if Trump accepted his loss as every other defeated candidate has done throughout history, told us that Biden won fair and square, and that, as patriotic Americans, we should be rooting for him? Of course, those statements will never be made by a man who cannot accept loss.
Oren Spiegler Peters Township