The July 29 article entitled, "Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting," contains a statement which needs amplification:
" ... to put the constitutional amendment before voters as early as the spring primary on May 23, 2023."
Unencumbered by a law degree, my understanding of Pennsylvania law is that independent voters (i.e., those not registered as Republican or Democrat) are ineligible to vote in primary elections.
This is what was pulled in May 2021 when amendments were placed on the primary ballot. While the primary is a commonwealth-wide election and therefore satisfies the letter of the law, independents are disenfranchised in each such instance. Perhaps this is what some incumbents want.
