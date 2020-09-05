This is my first time writing a letter to the editor. I have considered it many times but lacked the courage to follow through.
I am a senior citizen who is 88 years old. Like a few others of my generation, I do not own a computer or a smartphone. I would not know how to use them if I had them. However, I do use the U.S. Postal Service. I receive my bills via mail, and I pay them likewise. I use the postal system to purchase goods and receive important information. The service has always been there – reliable, dependable and worry-free.
I voted in the primary by mail for the first time and plan to do so in the November election. Let us hope Donald Trump will allow this to happen.
This letter is my "push-back moment." I hope others will follow.
N.A. McClure
Eighty Four