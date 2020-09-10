In just three months, it will be over. The presidential election, I mean. Not the end of the world. But maybe the end of our nation, as we have known it.
No, I will not be voting for Joe Biden. I am not voting for a man. I am not rallying for a personality. I am not pushing a person. At this point, I am voting for one thing and one thing only. I am voting for the principles for which this country has stood since its founding.
I am voting for constitutional government. I am voting for a strong and viable military. I am voting for a vibrant economy. I am voting for the right to keep and bear arms. I am voting for the freedom to worship. I am voting for a national recognition of the founding of our nation on biblical principles. I am voting for the ability for anyone to rise above their circumstances and become successful. I am voting for my children and grandchildren to be able to choose their own path in life, including how and where their children are educated. I am voting for our borders to be open to everyone who enters under our law and closed to everyone who would circumvent or ignore the law.
I am voting for the Electoral College to remain in place so that a few heavily populated liberal centers do not control the elections. I am voting for a Supreme Court that interprets the Constitution rather than rewrites it. I am voting to teach history, with all of its warts, not erase it or revise it.
Now, there are some things I am voting against. I am voting against open borders. I am voting against a rampant welfare system that enslaves its recipients. I am voting against socialism, in all of its forms, including health care, redistribution, reparations, economics, governmental control, pedophilia, and criminal releases, etc. I would rather pay for prison reform than see the criminals released to repeatedly commit the same crimes.
So, although I don’t give blanket approval to everything our president has done or said in the past, I do support him as our president. I am not voting against Biden, but I am voting against everything that the party backing him and propping him up stands for. It is not the Democratic Party of the past. Three months is all we have.
Gerald Fontana
Waynesburg