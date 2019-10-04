In support of oil and gas industry
I could not agree more with Sen. Camera Bartolotta on the positive impact the shale industry has in the commonwealth (Shale gas crucial to state’s economy and beyond,” Sept. 9 Observer-Reporter{/em}).
In 2018, Pennsylvania distributed $251 million in impact fees from natural gas producers. Of that, $8.4 million went directly to Washington County. Our county received the largest distribution and has the state’s largest well count.
Not only is the gas industry providing family-sustaining jobs to our residents, it is also significantly boosting our economy and supporting projects that benefit our community. Money distributed to the county will go toward countywide infrastructural improvements, community parks, environmental programs, affordable housing projects and more.
As a commissioner, I have seen firsthand the positive impact oil and gas development has had on the community. Any legislative measure to add further restrictions to the industry will have a negative impact on our local economy, workforce development and employment rate. During my time as commissioner, I have worked to do all I can at the county level to support this industry. I ask that our state and federal representatives do the same.
Diana Irey Vaughan
Washington County Commission vice chairman{&end}