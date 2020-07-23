In response to op-ed
Really, Mr. Ball, really?
In your July 10 op-ed, you failed to mention Democrats may cause indigestion, too little rain, too much rain, mosquitos, milk to sour and some poison ivy when plants are touched.
The enumeration of all possible action/inaction by the president is a statement of government molded to the impulsive thinking of a man with an impervious mindset (contempt for expert advice from the Centers for Disease Control, military, CIA and FBI). Donald Trump’s inability to understand the consequences of his words and actions is contributing to and extending the illness and death caused by this pandemic. The economy is being destroyed, and we see endless food lines.
Either the president is delusional or malicious when he flaunts “distancing” by holding indoor rallies and demanding school kids be exposed to repeated illness possibilities.
Being the leading country in the world with illness and death is not making America great anywhere.
A terrifying final note: A significant number of the “recovered” virus patients develop secondary disabilities and ill health. This is not close to being over.
Can you spin a political cause for this, Mr. Ball?
Dorothy Acciai
Washington