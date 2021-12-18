In response to letters
Two letters have recently taken me to task for my Dec. 8 column, in which I challenge the U. S. Supreme Court’s impending evisceration or diminishment of the Roe v. Wade decision. My opinion is dismissed as “politically motivated” and “anti-conservative rhetoric.”
Both writers duck the key issue: When abortion becomes unlawful, what does society do with the woman who secures the procedure unlawfully? In his Dec. 10 letter, Brian Day brushes aside the issue, referencing my bringing it up as “a cheap take.”
In his Dec. 15 entry, Richard Kauffman references the fetus at all stages as “an innocent human baby.” If that is what it is, then how does the woman who solicits and receives an abortion in Southern states where it will be unlawful evade responsibility for her key participation in the “murder?”
Those who are pro-fetus cannot have it both ways. If abortion is the murder of a child, the woman who carried it must be treated just as if she had killed a human being who has emerged from the womb. She must be executed or sentenced to decades, if not life in prison.
Mr. Kauffman urges that society “follow the science,” yet so many “pro-life” Republicans eschew the science on vaccines and masking to stem the spread of coronavirus, our modern day plague which has now taken in excess of 800,000 lives, the carnage being far worse than it would otherwise have been due to the mismanagement of it in its initial stages and the reluctance of millions of Americans to do the responsible thing and be vaccinated.
I would also ask how many who are fervently “pro-life” purportedly in the interest of saving the lives of babies are in favor of the huge proliferation of firearms on our streets and supported the recent legislation to enable individuals to carry concealed weapons without a permit? If guns make us safer, why is our country with its huge arsenal a gun homicide capital of the world?
I am all for measures that will reduce the number of abortions that are performed in our country, but there is much more to being pro-life than anointing the fetus from the point of conception to the equivalent of a human being.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township