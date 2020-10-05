In response to Kent James' Sept. 28 op-ed, it is truly laughable that he and other Democrats have yet to accept the fact that Donald J. Trump won the presidency fair and square. What's even more humorous is the fact that our Constitution lays out the purpose of the Electoral College, yet James tells us the "distortions of the Electoral College elevated him to the office" and we need to correct the mistake. If we abide by this hypothesis, that means the likes of the states of New York, Texas and California would dictate who would win the presidency every four years. Is that what we Americans would want to correct this so-called "mistake"? I don't think so.
James admonishes the president for his solution to cut off federal aid to those cities with Democratic mayors and states with Democratic governors. I wholeheartedly support his solution. Why allow the destruction of property, looting, burning of police cars? This all comes back to we the taxpayers.
Trump is a New Yorker. He's crude and downright rude. He can be arrogant and truly bombastic. He's a hot head and gets his feelings hurt. He hits back harder and should tweet less. He demands performance and requires results. He spent his entire life in the private sector where you either produce or get fired. He never apologizes when he is confronted with facts.
Trump is the guy who gets hospital ships readied in one week when it would take a bureaucrat weeks, if not months, to get it done. He's the guy who gets temporary hospitals built in three days. He's the guy who restricted travel from China when the Democrats and the liberal media were screaming "xenophobia" and "racist." Now, there are those who are asking why he did not react much sooner with the first sign of COVID-19. When Trump shut down the borders, the Democrats screamed even louder.
Trump is the guy who campaigned on securing the border, thus protecting America. Many of the elite in the Democratic Party were in favor of constructing the wall until Trump had the fortitude to do so.
Trump has accomplished more than any president of the United States. He does not hide in his office or in his basement. He works 18 to 20 hours each day. According to some Democrats and the media, when Trump offers hope, he is lying. When he is straight with the American people, he should be hopeful, not castigated by some. It's a no-win situation for him every day, but he is not deterred.
I'll take his leadership any day over a polished "nice guy" who hides in his basement. I am mystified as to why Trump has been bombarded by the liberal electorate and media every day since 2015 when he announced his run. Do you really believe Hillary Clinton would have accomplished even a fraction of the things for the betterment of the American public that Donald Trump has? Better yet, do you also believe that Joe Biden will be a much better president?
Jacob Zellie
Canonsburg