Thanks for Barbara Miller's great job in your July 1 publication regarding Bernard Stanek, James Patt and Larry Maggi, all former Pennsylvania State Police officers.
When my very "young" legal practice consisted of non-civil cases, that is, defending persons charged with misdemeanors and felonies, frequently I would appear at the magistrate level or, in the Washington and Allegheny County Courts of Common Pleas.
While sitting with defendants (in my very first cases) awaiting the appearance of a magistrate or judge, prior to the magistrate or judge appearing, into the courtroom would walk at least one or more of the following witnesses for the state of Pennsylvania: Officer Stanek, Officer Patt, Officer Maggi, all in full gray uniform, together, looking something like "Mount Rushmore" but maybe a bit taller!
Up to that moment I felt pretty good about my defense, but the size and demeanor of these guys in gray gave me halt.
First, I didn't know they were that tall! "Why did they keep standing there quietly ... expressionless?" I'm squirming a bit ... do I need to greet them? What do I say? Maybe if I don't smile too much and be ever so sober in the defense of my client(s) it will all be OK. Some clients were charged with very serious crimes so I felt I needed to appear "tough," though "melting" in fact!
Once the judge entered, those big "fellows in gray" got to speak first. They always presented an elaborate, well-prepared description of sobering events and supporting testimony while I'm listening, taking notes and sinking further into my chair! Then came my defense, to the extent one existed, and usually did. Later in my practice and to this day, I am privileged to have known Mr. Stanek, Mr. Patt and Mr. Maggi. But, I came to this real-life perception: These guys were Pennsylvania's finest, deserving of my respect. They were, in fact, always respectful, fair and reasonable, pillars of our justice system.
Thanks to them and all and all others who dedicate themselves to our court processes.
Rogers J. Gaydos
Canonsburg