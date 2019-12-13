In defense of our freedoms
This is not a letter to defend the president of the United States. It is a letter to defend the rights and freedoms that we have left in this country.
Every American should be deeply troubled and terror-stricken by the actions of the out-of-control party/branch of government that is so consumed by their venomous hatred of a sitting president that they would stop at nothing to destroy him and his entire family, while totally ignoring what they were elected to do – approving legislation that would improve the lives of the people who put them in office. Their blatant abuse of power defies the Constitution and every rule of law. They are setting a precedent that would ensure future presidents will be frivolously removed from office only because he or she is not from their elite group.
If this new type of “justice” is allowed to continue, you could be next. Under the new set of rules being employed by the House of Representatives, you could be accused of a crime based on only hearsay evidence and not even be able to face your accuser. Or have your lawyer present to defend you. Or present witnesses to verify your innocence.
We are at a very dangerous crossroads that will take us to the beginning of the end of this country, our democracy, and our way of living as we know it. May God have mercy on us.
Carla Mazurik
Waynesburg{&end}