In a Jan. 31 letter to the editor, Stephen Johnson submitted a detailed response to my Jan. 26 commentary on Hungary titled, “A disturbing Republican vision for America." Mr. Johnson takes issue with my equating well-documented illiberal and undemocratic policies instituted by the Hungarian government with political goals sought by Republicans. He has a point in that I painted members of the Republican Party with too broad a brush.
As Mr. Johnson points out, the conservative principles that are at the heart of traditional Republicanism would not find the Hungary of Vicktor Orban very attractive. However, the fact remains that a powerful right-wing, nativist, ultra-national, pro-Trump elite believes Vicktor Orban has the right idea and have praised him. The Hungarian president was the first incumbent head of state to endorse Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. On Jan. 3, 2022, Trump returned the favor.
My examples of the Hungarian move toward authoritarianism were not intended to suggest that the Republican right would institute the same policies. I am sure they have their own list of illiberal and undemocratic strategies that would make Mr. Orban proud.
Gary Stout
Washington