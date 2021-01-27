The analogy in the Jan. 24 op-ed, “The moral responsibility of vaccination” that referenced Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan was very interesting. We indeed should read that account in Luke 10 and consider our responsibility to help anyone in need.
However, I’m not sure that we should guilt anyone who has serious questions about the efficacy of the vaccine and how it’s been rushed into production and distribution.
There’s another parable in Luke 18 that might be appropriate. There a self-righteous Pharisee thanks God that he wasn’t a sinner like the tax collector. Jesus said the penitent tax collector went home justified, but the Pharisee didn’t. Vaxxers also should be careful not to consider themselves morally superior to non-vaxxers.
The day before that op-ed piece, the Associated Press reported health officials said people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine should get both doses of the same vaccine. Later in the same newspaper article the reporter noted health officials said it’s OK to receive whatever vaccine is available for the second shot in the rare event the same kind isn’t available.
That’s a mixed message, like Dr. Anthony Fauci originally telling us we didn’t need to wear masks and then later changing his story. First, he was for lockdowns, but now after lockdowns have destroyed countless small businesses, caused high unemployment and stunted the education of our youth, he says a national lockdown isn’t necessary.
Physicians who have successfully treated COVID-19 patients with the inexpensive drug hydroxychloroquine have been ridiculed and silenced by patent owners and pharmaceutical companies involved in vaccine production. Medical boards and politicians have joined the naysayers.
We’ve been told vaccine producers could skip animal trials to fast-track the vaccine because its development was based on previous coronavirus research. Did that previous research produce effective vaccines? What were the results of those animal trials? Why didn’t those vaccines go into production?
Here’s an even most important question: Why do COVID-19 recipients have to sign a waiver saying they understand they can’t sue the pharmaceutical companies if they experience medical problems from the vaccine?
Is it surprising then that some health-care workers and many other individuals are wary of blindly accepting the advice of the “experts” and politicians promoting the vaccine? Must anyone who questions the vaccine be censured for drawing common sense conclusions?
Richard Kauffman
Canonsburg