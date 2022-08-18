Bless his heart. Poor David Ball needs a "waa-ambulance," or someone to play a teeny, tiny violin. His Aug. 14 op-ed, “Mail-in voting decision hinged on three words,” is a collection of sentences that really doesn't make much sense.
I read through it twice. Sadly, all I took away is that he’s very upset about Bill Clinton’s use of the word “is,” and a recent decision regarding mail-in voting has his knickers in a twist.
Why does he hate mail-in voting? Pennsylvanian Republicans were for it before they were against it. My guess? Because the former guy doesn’t like mail-in voting, Mr. Ball doesn’t like mail-in voting. Even though a lot of people (like myself) really love the convenience offered.
Good: A voter can sit at the computer and read about each candidate.
Better: Voters with young children can easily vote by mail. Elderly voters with health problems can easily vote by mail. People who work odd shifts can easily vote by mail. In case of illness, voters can easily vote by mail.
Best: Because of quack-pots (QAnon believers) and other right-wing extremists, poll workers have become fearful for their safety. With mail-in voting this is not a problem.
At the end of his piece, Mr. Ball suggests voting for Doug Mastriano. Ah, yes, a man who thrives on grievance politics. There’s not a single policy, event, direction, that exists that Mr. Mastriano can’t and won’t compare to the horror of the Holocaust.