The May 18 Observer-Reporter editorial page presented several ideas in both a letter to the editor and op-ed piece that need rebuttal.
First, letter writer John Quayle asks why the United States is sending $40 billion to Ukraine while individuals at home are suffering. The answer is we are sending billions to Ukraine because both the Republican and Democrat members of both houses of Congress voted almost unanimously to support the Ukrainians in their fight against an unprovoked invasion from Russia.
As for the people suffering at home, Congress did attempt a massive aid program for here at home. It was called "Build Back Better." One party overwhelmingly voted against the plan and refused even to negotiate any aid for hurting Americans.
Second, Pat Buchanan asks if the United States should fight for Finland. He asked earlier why the United States should support Ukraine. I assume he means, "Why fight there, they have no oil or other minerals we could exploit." Both Finland and Ukraine have something more valuable worth fighting for: democracy.
The U.S. declared war against Germany in December 1941. Germany had not attacked us at Pearl Harbor or any other place. Yes, German submarines were attacking convoys of American lend-lease ships in the North Atlantic headed for England, but those ships were manned by English, not American merchant mariners. Historians generally agree that Adolph Hitler had no plans ever to attack the United States. The U.S. went to war to defend democracy. Have we changed so much that we no longer defend democracy?
Martha L. McFadden
Washington