I read your article Nov. 14 concerning the way Rep. Bud Cook treats women. I have known Cook and his family for over 40 years. I have worked with him on a number of projects. He has always treated me and other women with nothing but respect and dignity. I have never known him to not value the opinions of others regardless of their gender.
Politics today has become a dirty business. It somehow has become acceptable to smear a person's character by stating that the person is biased against women or any other group. It is wrong for politicians who don't agree with your policies to destroy your character rather than debate the issues. The Bud Cook that I know works hard for the 49th District, including all of the women!
Debbie Steadman
California