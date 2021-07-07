It is abundantly clear that no one who writes to this newspaper composes with more acuity than Oren Spiegler. His letters strike at the very core as to how Donald Trump failed miserably at governance, but especially Trump's mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, which gripped our nation for more than one year, when the first, best opportunity to stifle it was squandered by Trump.
Reams of paper will be consumed when analytic reports are completed as to Trump's reckless mismanagement of a devastating and deadly episode in American history. Furthermore, it also is abundantly clear that Trump's supporters, who deliberately ignore Trump's incompetence and ineptitude, continue to fail miserably at acknowledging the facts as they have unfolded since the virus arrived in our country. Warnings were sounded by public health professionals who know how pandemics are spread globally, but Trump was far more interested in the political benefit of flavored vaping products being returned to vape shops. A concise timeline of events has been diligently enumerated by reliable fact checkers.
Those who deafly sing Trump's praises obviously refuse to follow the facts in the matter. They remain consumed by Trump's bluster, bullying, science denying, belittling of medical expertise and attacking anyone who questions and/or challenges him even after leaving office. All of his adult life, Trump has been able to bluff, bully and buy his way through just about any obstacle to his unethical and ruthless business management. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in his Waterloo, being soundly defeated by a microbe. His presidential legacy is being written as a miserable failure because of it. No one can bluff and bully a pandemic, no matter how many ill-informed supporters he/she may have. It was once written: "Hear now this, O foolish people, and without understanding; which have eyes, and see not; which have ears, and hear not."
So be it with Trump's adoring supporters, being ever blinded and deaf to the facts, and who continue to be deluded beyond all reason and comprehension by a would-be demagogue with dictatorial aspirations. Contributors like Mr. Spiegler keep the facts in the forefront, regardless of how Trump's supporters attempt to bury them in poorly conceived criticism, abject ignorance, self-delusion, misinformation and corruptions of the truth.
Ronald J. Yamka
Canonsburg