If hindsight is 20/20, then our high school graduating classes of 2022 should have greater insight and foresight, having seen the past two and a half years.
So far this year, I've attended and given short talks on health and safety issues at five school board meetings. At these meetings, a few student representatives would give short talks on school issues and projects. I also recently attended a high school graduation ceremony for over 500 graduates.
To be perfectly honest, I have found the student views, perspectives, and talks to be more interesting and informative than most other adult presentations, including my own. These students are engaged, enthusiastic, and encouraging on global and local issues, whereas many school officials and adults are seemingly too self-absorbed or myopic in a way that doesn't permit a meaningful discussion.
Then, to further compound this dysfunctional process, none of these student presentations were meaningfully recorded for others outside of these monthly meetings. What better way to show school pride and community unity than to show these students in action at a school board meeting? Also, encourage the students to stay for the whole meeting, instead of encouraging them to go home and study. Maybe everyone will learn how to act more effectively, transparently and responsibly.
Perhaps all U.S. schools should issue a voter registration card with the high school diploma, regardless of the graduate's age. Seventeen is actually a very common age to graduate from high school. Maybe all of our elections will be better if we include more of our children's perspectives and views in the process.
Dennis Smiddle
Canonsburg