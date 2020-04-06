Since China caused this global pandemic by withholding information and lying to the rest of the world about it, or even possibly creating it at a lab in Wuhan to derail the U.S. economy, how should China be punished for what it has done?
This pandemic will make China surpass the United States as the No. 1 economy in the world, since it has crippled ours and it is already reopening factories and other businesses. Even if it was not intentional, that China allowed the "wet markets" to exist where exotic, dirty, freshly killed animals are sold caused the spread, according to experts.
I suggest we impose sanctions similar to what we impose on Iran and North Korea. China is our enemy, and we must never forget that.
John Bradburn
Washington