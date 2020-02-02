Immigrant series is educational
With so many people seeming to hate and fear immigrants, I am so happy to see the series of articles that you have been running about them.
They are just people with hopes and fears like the rest of us. My wish is that your articles can do something to dispel the “us against them” mentality this country seems to have been dragged into. None of us would be in the United States if it were not for relatives who were immigrants.
Why shouldn’t others be allowed to seek what we have obtained?
Susan Reese
Washington{&end}