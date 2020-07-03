I write in response to Gary Stout's op-ed, "Why we should support Black Lives Matter."
I do not support Black Lives Matter.
Conrad Black, author of "A Matter of Principle," authoritative biographies of United States presidents, and a history of the United States, has called Black Lives Matter, "(a)n organization founded by anti-white racists, formerly identified with the murder of white police officers, especially in Dallas and Baton Rouge, La., in 2016, and whose leader in New York, Hawk Newsome, informed Fox News last week that the country will give us what we want or 'we will burn down this system.'"
Who I do support are all the wonderful men and women in law enforcement who risk their lives to stand guard and protect, and do so without improper bias, even when the rights to petition and free speech are deemed license for violence.
Michael Martin
Mt. Lebanon