When I took my oath to join the U.S. Army 25 years ago, I swore that I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I did exactly that when I fought alongside my fellow Americans in Iraq. Today, I feel it is a moral imperative and civic obligation to express my personal certainty that the biggest enemy to the United States Constitution at present is hyper-partisanship. The far-left and far-right will say and do anything to win elections; they do not care about the good of the people but seek instead to gaslight the fires of division to benefit themselves. Their cult-like speeches serve only to mesmerize those most vulnerable to rhetoric and fear. Wake up, America. Wake up, Washington County.
We have a great opportunity available to the citizens of Washington County on Nov. 2. By voting "yes" to create a government study commission, you vote to take an in-depth look into the county’s government as it exists today. Additionally, you vote to explore alternatives that are available. A deep dive such as this hasn’t happened in Washington County in over 20 years.
Voting yes does not create a government like Allegheny County. Instead, its purpose allows a non-partisan committee of 11 members to review our current government, review efficiency and inefficiency, look at ways to save taxpayers money, review term limits, investigate disparities in representation of all the county’s citizens and look at the alternative forms of government available to Washington County.
As a proud Republican, veteran, and business owner employing dozens of individuals, it is our duty to this county to put aside partisan politics and do what is right for Washington County. The first step is to form a government study commission.
Ernest J. Benchek III
Canonsburg
(Editor's note: The letter writer is a candidate for the government study commission.)