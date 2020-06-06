First, let me say this: black lives matter. Apparently, that’s a radical thing to say, so feel free to call me a radical leftist.
We’ve all suspected that President Trump has authoritarian tendencies, but it’s never been more clear. Over the weekend, the president called multiple times for violence against protesters and rioters (and yes, those are two separate groups), and we all chalked it up to another questionable tweet from Trump. But on Monday, he made good on those promises by ordering the tear-gassing of peaceful protesters and forcibly removing a priest and his clergy from St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., so Trump could pose for a campaign photo. How does any of this make America great again?
We are at a turning point in this country. We need to remove this president before we lose any semblance of our republic.
Brian Kennedy
Washington