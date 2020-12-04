In the last four years, our beloved nation has lost a great deal. Respect is one of the foremost losses.
Respect for the Constitution. Respect for scientific endeavor and those who tirelessly work to make the world a better place, and to make humanity safer and healthier. Respect for the rule of law, respect for governance and the act of performing it. Respect for each other, our neighbors, our fellow citizens, and respect for humanity in general.
How did we become a nation, once again, divided against itself? Has it been something building for a long time, or, just in the last four years? This question, if answered honestly, may provide an answer that points in one direction only.
Do we really want to shoot at each other, and perhaps kill one another, just because of a deadly virus and the proposed methods of rallying against its spread? You have got to consider that there still remains a distrust of each other, politically speaking, and that there are still people in power who care only for maintaining negative discourse and disorder, and mistrust of each other.
We the people of the United States of America must find a way to overcome the hate and mistrust being generated within the federal government. We are supposed to be a free-thinking people, and, perhaps, we can rediscover that idea. Avoid the biases of politics, and just consider each other as part of much larger group, humanity. Humanity with free thought, and free of the hate-filled rhetoric of the last four years.
Robert A. Severin
McMurray