Now that the impeachment of President Trump seems inevitable, his Republican base has started a campaign to defend his actions.
How can anyone defend a president who admits to sexually assaulting women, attacks a Gold Star family whose son was killed in action, mocks a handicapped journalist, is a pathological liar, calls his opponents "human scum," cheats on all three of his wives, asks foreign governments to get dirt on his political rivals, and the list goes on and on?
If President Obama had behaved like this, the "party of family values," the Republicans, would be on the warpath.
Trump stated that Article II of the Constitution gives him the power to do whatever he wants. I guess Republicans agree. They should consider the possibility that our next president could be a Democrat.
Paul R. Pryor
Washington