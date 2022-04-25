I would like to echo the sentiments expressed in the April 21 letter by Robert I. Zanakis ("Hospital staff commended"), in which he praises the staff of Washington Hospital for how he was treated during a recent stay.
I have not had an overnight stay in a hospital in well over a half-century, but I did have a lengthy encounter with the staff at the hospital during a recent test for which I was there for several hours.
I encountered about 10 hospital employees during my visit. From Lisa who registered me to the kind gentleman staff member who could tell that I was not certain how to exit the hospital and proceeded to walk me to the exit, the level of kindness and skill provided to me was outstanding from every one of the dedicated professionals who were involved in my care.
We are fortunate to have this fine facility in our community. I will not ever take it for granted.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township