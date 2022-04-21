We do not realize how necessary the jobs people hold in society until we need their services. The first occupation that comes to mind is police and first responders. Not until they are needed do we actually appreciate all that they do for us.
I had had the need to be hospitalized recently at Washington Health System Washington Hospital. From the emergency room to admission, the process went smoothly, and I was cared for by a truly professional and caring staff.
Spending four days there undergoing scans, X-rays and other tests until the problem was found was tough, but had it not been for the nurse and caretaker staff I might not have made it.
These hard-working people not only put in 12-hour shifts, they are as kind and caring at the end of the shift as the beginning. The doctors who consulted, the support staff administering the technical procedures were kind, caring and proficient.
It seems Washington Hospital did a great job hiring and training these angels of mercy. I would like to thank each one of them for the services provided during my stay.
Robert L. Zanakis
Canonsburg