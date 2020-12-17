‘Honest’ people cheated in election
For those of you who are upset that President Trump has not conceded the election to President-elect Biden, I would like to remind you that he is doing just what Hillary Clinton said to do.
As for the results of the election, the recent analysis by Observer-Reporter{/em} columnist Gary Stout was interesting, but certainly not complete. He should know that the “rules” regarding voting in Pennsylvania are determined by the Legislature, not the governor and some judge. The rules were that the deadline for ballots, specifically mail-in ballots, was Nov. 3, and those ballots required signatures that were to be validated before the ballots were counted. When the governor and judge allowed a three-day extension for mail-in ballots, they violated the state constitution, and thus disenfranchised those of us who followed the rules set by the Legislature.
It is clear that allowing mail-in ballots opens the door to cheating. As a former teacher, I can say that I carefully proctored my exams because I knew not doing so would possibly lead to cheating, and also tempt honest students to cheat. The hate for Trump was so intense that I believe “honest” people did cheat just to get him out of office, and honest analysis of the data does support that the results are certainly open to question, since Trump was clearly leading as the polls closed, and sometime during the night, votes Biden were counted.
Clyde Clendaniel
Washington