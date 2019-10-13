The White House said last week that it will not respect the rule of law by not cooperating with the impeachment inquiry as well as not recognizing the House of Representatives as a co-equal part of our government system. President Trump once again proves he has no respect for the systems put in place by our Constitution.
Our nation's founders put in place a system of checks and balances for the various branches of government to oversee each other. When Trump and his administration deny and go against these checks and balances, they undermine the very root of our democratic systems. It is imperative that every member of the legislative branch recognizes this as the crisis that it truly is. If the president himself does not uphold the laws set forth, what does that say about the rest of our laws and the content of our nation's Constitution as a whole? What now can stop Trump from ignoring other articles within our Constitution, seeing as he clearly believes that he can pick and choose which parts apply to him?
I implore Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to hold Trump to the rule of law, especially that written by our founders within the Constitution. If we throw that away, how many more of our freedoms will he throw away? I urge my elected officials to consider the implications of this scenario carefully and the repercussions it could have on our democracy for the continued future of our nation.
Alexander Luketich
Canonsburg