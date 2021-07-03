It is often accurately stated that history repeats itself and that those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it.
My, do we see this playing out again and again where Donald Trump is concerned!
The former president has made it clear that absolute, eternal loyalty is a must if one is to remain in his good graces, even if it means that his associates must look the other way as he engages in lies and delusions.
For almost two critical years, Barr served as Trump's attorney general, not that of the people. He stood by as presidential atrocities were committed and most significantly, he whitewashed the damning Mueller Report, paving the way for Trump to falsely assert that it had provided him "total exoneration."
Now, Barr has dared to tell the truth, that Trump lost the Nov. 3 election fair and square. This would render Trump a loser, and that is a classification that he would rather die than accept.
Barr's late-to-the-game honesty now predictably brings condemnation from his former master. The attorney general who received lavish praise when he did whatever Trump wanted him to do is now a "spineless RINO," someone who was "a disappointment in every sense of the word" who "really let down the American people."
I suppose we should be thankful that Trump did not suggest, at least not yet, that Barr be dealt with through violence, as he implied when he said that "The Second Amendment people" might take care of his mortal enemy, Hillary Clinton, and that we should "be rid of the Liz Cheneys of the world."
I am glad that former Attorney General Barr is now telling the truth about the evil man whom he served, but I have no sympathy for him. He was smart enough to know when he accepted his position in the Trump administration that everyone who associated him or herself with Trump eventually emerges from it covered in mud in one way or another.
We can always rely on Trump for one beneficent trait, his provision of tragic comedy as he pitifully refuses to get off the stage.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township