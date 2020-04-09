In these uncertain and ever-changing times, we hear about restrictions, closings and social distancing. It can be hard to find good news. But there are many people doing good things.
One group that needs our help are volunteer firefighters. They depend on events like bingos, cash bashes and wedding receptions, to name a few. Many fire companies depend on these events for as much as 70% of their income.
As a frequent bingo player, I've come to know some of these volunteers. They are devoted, competent and committed public servants.
If you're looking to "do something to help," consider making a donation to your local volunteer fire company – perhaps the amount you would have spent on bingo, or a small amount from your stimulus check.
As the mother of a firefighter, I know something of the service these brave men and women do for free. Let's do our part and help the helpers. They need it.
Patricia Jessee
Washington