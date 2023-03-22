An article in the Thursday edition of the Observer-Reporter really bothered me. It talked about what goes on in nursing homes, not only in Pennsylvania, but also across the United States.
How can we allow this to happen? I'm talking about people in nursing homes having to turn over everything -- meaning money -- to be able to live in a nursing home, and only live on $30 a month.
It breaks my heart that people in Congress, all of whom make good money, don't raise that amount to help the elderly people living in nursing homes to at least have some dignity in their remaining days of life. It is bad enough that they have to go into a nursing home in the first place, then not have the things they need, such as toothpaste and clothes, because it costs too much.
People should write their representatives in Congress and tell them we want a change. After all, we are not getting any younger.