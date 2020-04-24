Many Republicans are insisting that the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic be lifted immediately. Their leader, President Trump, spends his time attacking the media, the World Health Organization, and state governors. He is more concerned with his reelection and his ratings during press conferences than he is for the safety of Americans. Incredibly, he expresses no sympathy for the lives of those lost. Encouraged by his actions and words, his supporters are gathering in the hundreds with no masks and without social distancing. These protesters claim that there is no pandemic. According to them, this is a scheme made up by the media and Democrats in an effort to control the political process.
Some local Republicans claim to be concerned with the best interest of the residents of Washington County by attacking Governor Wolf and insisting that his restrictions to protect Pennsylvanians be lifted. At least one Republican representative has suggested that the elderly should be willing to give their lives for the economy. Which leads to the reason for all of this insistence that we get back to work for the sake of the economy.
The concern is not grounded in science, data, medical evidence, or the need for medical testing before lifting restrictions. The concern is strictly for the health of the economy. That is a reasonable concern; however, the economy will be just as problematic if the work force are infectious, sick, or dying. Why is it that opening of the economy without regard to protecting the health of the population is more urgent for Republicans than Democrats? Because the economy is the only thing that Trump had going for him. Republicans know that he has nothing else in his favor and they are desperate beyond belief to keep him in power.
As for me, I prefer to listen to scientists and medical professionals. To the aforementioned Republicans, unless you are a scientist or medical professional with expertise in infectious diseases, please step aside and stop trying to put all of us in danger. You will have your chance to vote in November.
Sharon Laffey
Recording secretary, Washington County Democratic Committee